Head-To-Head Survey: CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vir Biotechnology and CytRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 1 2 3 0 2.33 CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $78.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.92%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than CytRx.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -35.98% -13.73% -9.47% CytRx N/A -67.61% -45.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and CytRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 92.39 -$298.67 million ($0.87) -61.96 CytRx $250,000.00 69.77 -$6.70 million ($0.15) -3.00

CytRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -1.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats CytRx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

