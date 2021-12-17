Head to Head Survey: Hailiang Education Group (HLG) and Its Competitors

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ: HLG) is one of 69 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hailiang Education Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million $199.99 million 8.71 Hailiang Education Group Competitors $487.08 million -$8.20 million -18.12

Hailiang Education Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hailiang Education Group. Hailiang Education Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group 12.48% 10.53% 6.91% Hailiang Education Group Competitors 1.03% -31.15% 6.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hailiang Education Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hailiang Education Group Competitors 341 1193 1467 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 110.22%. Given Hailiang Education Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hailiang Education Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.