HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.39

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €69.39 ($77.97) and traded as low as €58.46 ($65.69). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €58.66 ($65.91), with a volume of 358,107 shares traded.

HEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($73.37) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.78 ($85.14).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €63.42 and its 200 day moving average is €69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

