HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €94.29 ($105.94).

HFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of HFG opened at €68.08 ($76.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.18.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

