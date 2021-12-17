HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.80 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $302.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.53 or 1.00291071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046058 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00033103 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.80 or 0.00947952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,466,150 coins and its circulating supply is 264,331,000 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

