Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Trading Down 0.2%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Hengan International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEGIF)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.