Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 680,997 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $16.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 48.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

