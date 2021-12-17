Hertz Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $43,904.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $993,143.69 and $43,904.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00053511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.98 or 0.08283064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00077563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,871.36 or 0.99936169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

