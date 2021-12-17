HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) vs. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Head-To-Head Review

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get HG alerts:

This table compares HG and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A 0.74% 0.69% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 5.41% -3.95% -2.28%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HG and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than HG.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HG and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 $0.78 14.15 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $294.12 million 7.36 -$15.68 million $0.14 182.71

HG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HG has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats HG on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.