Hiblocks 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $465,722.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $29.47 million and approximately $465,722.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.99 or 0.08337628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,736.84 or 1.00122205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

