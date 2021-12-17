Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,685.92

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,685.92 ($22.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,754 ($23.18). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,742 ($23.02), with a volume of 48,006 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,765.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,685.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 2,120 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($23.05) per share, for a total transaction of £36,972.80 ($48,860.58).

About Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

