Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 33.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $139.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.23 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $154.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

