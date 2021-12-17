Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shot up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. 103,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,850,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Separately, Vertical Research cut Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 148.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 102,155 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.