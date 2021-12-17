Hive (HIVE) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $570.50 million and $43.38 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003699 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 385,651,284 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.