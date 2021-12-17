Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 350,638 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $685.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,308 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,484,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,645,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 241,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.