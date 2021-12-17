Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

