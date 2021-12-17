HomeStreet, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HomeStreet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

