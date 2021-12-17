HOQU (HQX) Market Capitalization Achieves $311,169.54

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded down 8% against the dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $311,169.54 and $998,856.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00039456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00203752 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

