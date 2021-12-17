Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.41

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.41 and traded as high as $22.06. Howard Bancorp shares last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 37,281 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $406.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.
About Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD)
Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.
