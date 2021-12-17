H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,500 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 450,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRUFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.34. 2,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

