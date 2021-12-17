Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 2,017 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,144,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $303.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.74 and its 200 day moving average is $285.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

