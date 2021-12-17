Hudson Value Partners LLC Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after acquiring an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.