Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

