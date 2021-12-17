Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 53 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,896.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,903.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,765.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

