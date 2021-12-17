Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 5,310 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Starbucks stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

