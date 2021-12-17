Hunting (LON:HTG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hunting (LON:HTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 275 ($3.63) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

LON HTG opened at GBX 154.20 ($2.04) on Thursday. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 297 ($3.92). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 203. The company has a market capitalization of £254.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

