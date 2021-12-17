Huntington National Bank Acquires 557 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,969,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $215.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.76 and its 200 day moving average is $204.30. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $166.26 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

