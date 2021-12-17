Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $83.55 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

