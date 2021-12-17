Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.16 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.