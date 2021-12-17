Huntington National Bank Buys 5,469 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 424,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

