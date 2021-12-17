Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $19,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $136.01 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $139.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.