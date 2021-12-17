Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

