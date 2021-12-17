Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 75.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $210.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

