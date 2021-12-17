Huntington National Bank Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 26.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 214.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $203.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.28 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

