Huntington National Bank Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 23,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $9,098,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 155.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $151.66 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

