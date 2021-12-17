Huntington National Bank Has $3.83 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $682.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $716.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $353.03 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

