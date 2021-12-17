Huntington National Bank Has $5.11 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $169.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

