Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $118,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.96 and a one year high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.65. The stock has a market cap of $455.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

