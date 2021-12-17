Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

Shares of EL stock opened at $362.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $369.24. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.92 and its 200 day moving average is $326.53.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

