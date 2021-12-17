Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.13% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

