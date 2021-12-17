Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after acquiring an additional 944,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,850,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

WBA opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

