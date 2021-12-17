Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ball by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Ball by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist began coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

BLL opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

