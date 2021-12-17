Huntington National Bank Sells 3,141 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 40.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

