Huntington National Bank Sells 3,351 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Man Group plc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 505.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 159,883 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

Shares of CNI opened at $128.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

