Huntington National Bank Sells 4,084 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Masco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Masco by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

MAS opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

