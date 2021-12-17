Huntington National Bank Sells 4,506 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

