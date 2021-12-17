Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Tops $1.86 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $3.44 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46,541.54 or 1.00163697 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00053408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.69 or 0.08205416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,544.12 or 1.00169259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00051447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

