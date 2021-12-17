Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $595,650.24 and $490.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00324037 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00142217 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00087191 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

