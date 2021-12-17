Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 754,100 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the November 15th total of 490,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 290.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRNNF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $24.35 on Friday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

