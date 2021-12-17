Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $332,018.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.23 or 0.08034422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00078105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,784.37 or 1.00096511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

